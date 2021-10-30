Family of pedestrian in Bond Hill crash balk at ‘slap on the wrist’ for driver

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family members of a man currently fighting for his life in the hospital want harsher penalties for the driver accused of hitting him.

Malik Robinson, 24, was walking in a marked crosswalk Sunday around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Reading Road and California Avenue in Bond Hill.

That, police say, is when a southbound driver hit him, causing serious injuries.

EMS transported Robinson to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

Robinson has had five surgeries and several organs removed in whole or in part, according to a GoFundMe set up to help for his medical expenses.

His brother, David Crutcher, says the 24-year-old was walking home from work when he was hit.

Crutcher lists the damage: “My brother had his kidney taken out, half his liver, his spleen... broken bones from his spine, rib cage... broken leg all the way up his pelvis... broken arm... three fractures in his chin. He had to get his jaw rewired. He broke his nose.”

Crutcher flew back to his hometown from Atlanta to be strong for his mother, whom he says is experiencing her “worst nightmare.”

“I just thank God,” he said, “my brother is, like, a warrior right now.”

Cincinnati police issued the driver a citation for failing to yield, a misdemeanor. Robinson’s family can hardly believe it.

“They were very insensitive about the whole situation,” Crutcher said of the officers. “They treated it like a slap on the wrist. My brother is fighting for his life.”

Ohio Revised Code spells out that drivers have a duty to yield to pedestrians who are in a crosswalk when traffic signals are either absent or not in operation.

The crash report is unclear on the state of the light at Reading and California when the crash occurred.

The report says Robinson did not act improperly in a way that led to the crash. It also says he did not cross without the proper signal. The inference is the driver did not have a green light.

If the driver had a red light, ran it and then hit Robinson, police might have found the driver culpable for vehicular assault, a crime in Ohio when a driver acting recklessly causes serious harm.

More definitively, on CPD crash reports an officer can select one of a number of contributing circumstances, including “failure to yield” and “ran red light.” On this crash report, only the former is selected, not the latter.

The light might also have been flashing yellow, as some traffic lights in Cincinnati do at night, prompting the citation prescribed by ORC.

It’s unknown whether there were witnesses nearby or traffic cameras around to capture the crash. Crutcher says Robinson is responding to people with his hands right now rather than talking. That is, it isn’t clear police have anything to go on besides the account of the driver.

“I know my brother,” Crutcher said. “He pays attention. Left and right when he’s crossing the street, no matter what.”

Failure to yield could constitute tortious negligence should the family pursue a civil suit.

For now, they’re asking for prayers.

“We shall not fear, worry, or doubt. This too shall pass,” Crutcher said. “My brother will definitely pull through this, by God’s grace, and we are just asking for all of our prayer warriors right now.”

