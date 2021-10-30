Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Few Scattered Showers

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning’s rain will taper to a few scattered light showers by the afternoon. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies as daytime highs reach the upper 50s.

Dry cool weather takes over for Sunday morning with temperatures ideal for a long run. There is a slight chance of sprinkles during the afternoon, but most areas will be dry.

For Halloween, daytime highs will be around 60 degrees.

Much cooler air is instore for the middle and end of this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a...
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicles in West Chester Township
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fentanyl, guns found in stolen car after police chase ends in NB I-75 crash
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says their preliminary investigation suggests a 2002 Chrysler...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in Hawaiian Terrace shooting identified

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Showers Tapering Off to A Few, Ending Saturday Afternoon
Overnight Forecast Update - Rain Continues, Ends Saturday PM, Dry Sunday
Overnight Forecast Update - Rain Continues, Ends Saturday PM, Dry Sunday
Drippy Evening and Night
Drippy Evening and Night
logo
Periods of rain continue today