Few Scattered Showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning’s rain will taper to a few scattered light showers by the afternoon. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies as daytime highs reach the upper 50s.

Dry cool weather takes over for Sunday morning with temperatures ideal for a long run. There is a slight chance of sprinkles during the afternoon, but most areas will be dry.

For Halloween, daytime highs will be around 60 degrees.

Much cooler air is instore for the middle and end of this week.

