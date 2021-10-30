Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters, parents, and drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The CDC, law enforcement, and a nonprofit are urging trick-or-treaters, parents a drivers to stay safe this Halloween Sunday.

In regards to the pandemic, the CDC recommends that children can still trick-or-treat, but should avoid crowded indoor parties.

Law enforcement agencies recommend residents to check their neighborhoods for registered sex offenders.

In Hamilton County, residents can type in either their zip code, township, a last name, address or any other information to identify any registered sex offenders in the area. The registry also includes a picture of the person tied to the charge. Other sheriff’s departments have a similar search.

Another safety tip is for parents, trick-or-treaters, and drivers to take precaution when it comes to traffic safety.

According to SafeKids.org, children should:

Cross the street at corners and crosswalks and should always walk with someone 12 or older.

They should also make make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

Safe Kids also recommends for drivers to slow down especially between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. while children are out trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-treat in many Tri-State communities will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

