Officer shoots, kills dog in Warren County during attempted attack

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A dog was shot and killed by a Franklin Township officer Saturday morning after the dog attempted to attack him.

Franklin Division of Police says that officers were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Moore Drive in reference to two aggressive dogs who were attacking another animal in a backyard.

When police arrived, they found that the two dogs were fighting over a dead raccoon.

The dogs eventually escaped and headed toward Moore Drive, officers said.

Officers say that they saw that the dogs were at the corner of Moore Drive and Second Street.

The dogs saw the officers and began trotting toward them. Police say that as they slowly walked backward away from the dogs, the dogs started to run toward them.

Officers say one of the dogs started to growl and was about one to two feet away from them when the dog was shot. The warden showed up and eventually removed the dog.

Police say the second dog ran off and could not be located.

It is unclear as to why the dogs were aggressively fighting.

The breads of the dogs are unclear at this time.

Police are still investigating.

