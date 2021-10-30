Ohio Secretary of State promotes early voting, poll volunteering in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Secretary LaRose visited the Hamilton County Board of Elections Saturday morning to help call attention to the importance of voting.

LaRose went to the Early Voting Center to promote early voting and try to encourage people to become poll workers for the election.

The secretary of state says he fears Hamilton County might not be ready ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“We still need poll workers here in Hamilton County,” says LaRose. “We are about 170 short ... so we’re putting out the help wanted sign.”

While he is thankful for the experienced poll workers, LaRose says he wants younger generations to get more involved in the voting process.

He encouraged young students to volunteer as poll workers through the program “Youth at the Booth.”

“We’re trying to remind those high school seniors to consider taking that day to become a poll worker,” he says. “It’s a great thing to have on a college application.”

According to LaRose, nearly 56 thousand poll workers manned the polls in 2020, but there has been a significant drop for this election cycle.

He reminds voters that every election is important and those that can’t make it to the polls on Tuesday can participate in early voting on Sunday or Monday.

“Early voting continues. There’s no good excuse for not voting whether you’re voting absentee. If you are, you need to mail in your ballot right away.”

Today was the last day to sign up to be a poll worker.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hamilton County Board of Elections at 4700 Smith Road.

