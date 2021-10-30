Contests
1 dead, 1 hurt in East Price Hill shooting, police say

A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to...
A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

They say it happened in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The man is undergoing treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

