1 dead, 1 hurt in East Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

They say it happened in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The man is undergoing treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

We will continue to update this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Weekend News starting at 8 a.m. and all our digital platforms.

