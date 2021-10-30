Contests
Reactions: UC Bearcats outscore Tulane 17-0 in second half of 31-12 win, move to 8-0

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder runs the ball in the first half against the...
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder runs the ball in the first half against the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Dave Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half of UC’s 31-12 win Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave to improve to 8-0 this season.

The Bearcats outscored Tulane 17-0 after halftime. ESPN2 analyst Mike Golic Jr. said UC “committed the cardinal sin of letting the underdog hang around for too long” after leading just 14-12 at the half.

“Second straight season now starting 8-0 for the Bearcats. This is something they are accustomed to,” Golic Jr. said late in the game during the broadcast. “But Luke Fickell mentioned to us: Now you’ve got that No. 2 next to your name here. Now you’re in all these College Football Playoff conversations. So the challenge is going to be like this every week for them. When you step onto the opposing campus, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot.”

“I think we’ve done a good job. I think we could do better. It’s all about execution at the end of the day. There were some times we did execute. There were some times we did. But there’s a lot to learn from, a lot to get better from,” Ridder told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor after the game. “I mean 31-12 - I wouldn’t say there’s very many style points. But that’s not something we look at, something we try to do. Like I said it’s all about execution. And if we execute and put up points then that’s how the game will go.”

Social media reactions:

