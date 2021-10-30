Reactions: UC Bearcats outscore Tulane 17-0 in second half of 31-12 win, move to 8-0

NEW ORLEANS (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half of UC’s 31-12 win Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave to improve to 8-0 this season.

The Bearcats outscored Tulane 17-0 after halftime. ESPN2 analyst Mike Golic Jr. said UC “committed the cardinal sin of letting the underdog hang around for too long” after leading just 14-12 at the half.

“Second straight season now starting 8-0 for the Bearcats. This is something they are accustomed to,” Golic Jr. said late in the game during the broadcast. “But Luke Fickell mentioned to us: Now you’ve got that No. 2 next to your name here. Now you’re in all these College Football Playoff conversations. So the challenge is going to be like this every week for them. When you step onto the opposing campus, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot.”

“I think we’ve done a good job. I think we could do better. It’s all about execution at the end of the day. There were some times we did execute. There were some times we did. But there’s a lot to learn from, a lot to get better from,” Ridder told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor after the game. “I mean 31-12 - I wouldn’t say there’s very many style points. But that’s not something we look at, something we try to do. Like I said it’s all about execution. And if we execute and put up points then that’s how the game will go.”

Social media reactions:

It got interesting for the second straight week, but No. 2 Cincinnati remains undefeated.



I would love to be a fly on the wall Tuesday night. The College Football Playoff selection committee will release its first rankings Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) October 30, 2021

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell:



"All in all, winning on the road is never easy. We're 8-0 and we're going to find ways to continue to grow, because no matter what, we've got to play our best ball at the end of the year." — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) October 30, 2021

8️⃣-0️⃣ for the second season in a row‼️



Jerome Ford rushes for a national-best 14th touchdown and Josh Whyle catches a pair of TDs for the second week in a row as @GoBearcatsFB heads home with the victory! pic.twitter.com/L6buna3uT7 — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) October 30, 2021

They won 31-12. They trailed for 1 minute, early in the game.



I don't consider that struggling. https://t.co/sUrnjjy9HG — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 30, 2021

And... they just made it 31-12, so moot. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 30, 2021

This is a new one pic.twitter.com/3nZliszoiV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 30, 2021

