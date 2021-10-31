1 adult, 1 juvenile seriously injured after crash on Central Parkway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One adult and one juvenile are seriously injured crash occurred on Central Parkway Sunday around 2 a.m.

Officers say Markeith Pitts, 32. was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia East on Central Parkway when he lost control of the car and hit a 2012 Kia Optima, driven by a male juvenile, traveling the opposite direction.

Pitts sustained serious injuries, police said.

Officers say that Pitts was wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kia also suffered serious injuries and was wearing his seatbelt.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say impairment appears to be a factor.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

