Alex Gold, Caitlin Keen win the Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Runners Alex Gold and Caitlin Keen won the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday morning.

The 26.2 mile run started near near Paul Brown Stadium at 7:30 a.m. and wrapped around the city.

Gold won first place in the men’s race and Keen won first place in the women’s.

Officials with the Flying Pig say that Gold, 26, finished the race in 2:26:29. J.T. MacKay, 25, of Cincinnati came in second place with a time of 2:28:31. Steve Matthews, 33, of Evansville, IN. came in third with a time of 2:29:30.

In the women’s race, Keen , 29, came in first with a time of 2:43:45-the second fastest time ever beating her time in the 2018 Flying Pig Marathon.

“I hadn’t raced since the Olympic Trials (February 2020), and last year was really hard for me. I think I can speak for a lot of athletes that it was hard,” said Keen. “It took a little bit more motivation, and a lot more time to get back. It’s been a long time coming, but I needed this,” Keen said.

Amy Manning, 34, of Columbus came in second with a time of 3:00:24. Alison Pitt, 33, of Sun Prairie, WI came in third place with a time of 3:01:18.

A total of four races took place Sunday, including the Flying Pig, the Flying Pig half marathon (Paycor half marathon), the Queen Bee Half Marathon, and the City Dash 4-person relay.

Here are the top winners for the Flying Pig half marathon.

Men’s Paycor race:

Samuel Montclair, 30, of Cary, NC- 1:09:53

Eric Gruenbacher, 29, of Loveland -1:13:15

Greg Lemmon,35, of Cincinnati-1:19:42

Women’s Paycor race:

Daniella Townsend, 34, of Cincinnati-1:21:02

Christine Frederick, 25, of Columbus- 1:21:40

Katarina Smiljanec, 28, of Covington-1:25:41

Officials say that about 5,420 runners participated in the Paycor half marathon, while 1,979 ran the full 26.2 miles.

Here is a full list of winners from all of the races.

