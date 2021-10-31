Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington

Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the Vancouver, Washington area. The suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, police say.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing girl.

Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning. She has black hair and is approximately 50 pounds.

According to the alert, the suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza. He is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and felony harassment.

There also is information that he may have harmed the victim.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Washington plate number BUV0729.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7400 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to...
Police identify victim in fatal East Price Hill shooting
Malik Robinson
Family of pedestrian in Bond Hill crash balks at ‘slap on the wrist’ for driver
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case
A Franklin Township officer shot and killed a dog after an attempted attack Saturday morning.
Officer shoots, kills dog in Warren County during attempted attack

Latest News

The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
2-week UN climate summit formally opens in Glasgow
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend