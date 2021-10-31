Business at The Banks see rise in sales after Bengals winning streak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals’ latest wins are rubbing off on businesses at The Banks.

Businesses are seeing a rise in customers who want to watch their favorite team and be close to the action.

“I think people were craving football and craving that live action and what not and that full capacity. You’re seeing it this year in full force.,” Holy Grail Manager Tom Sparling said.

Even though the Bengals are in New York this Sunday, that does not stop customers from watching their favorite team at a place like Holy Grail.

“When any team is winning, you know, the crowd support comes out, and it’s been tremendous this year. Cincinnati loves their sports. When the Reds were doing well there’s an upticks, when the Bengals are doing well there’s an uptick so we just hope it keeps going,” Sparling said.

The Bengals are 5-2 this season and are in first place with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North division.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.