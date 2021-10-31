Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cooler on Monday, highs in the 50s

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds decrease overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees closer to town. Monday starts partly cloudy and dry, but afternoon sunshine will boost highs near 56.

Brace yourself for a big blast of colder air which arrives on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the 40s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. Upper 20s are not out of the question for a few suburban areas. There is a good chance some locations within the Tri-state could see a freeze by the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to...
Police identify victim in fatal East Price Hill shooting
Malik Robinson
Family of pedestrian in Bond Hill crash balks at ‘slap on the wrist’ for driver
A Franklin Township officer shot and killed a dog after an attempted attack Saturday morning.
Officer shoots, kills dog in Warren County during attempted dog attack
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
Sunshine Returns Sunday Afternoon
Frank's Video Forecast Update For Trick Or Treat
Frank's First Alert Sunday Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
Cooler and mainly dry on Sunday