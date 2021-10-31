Cooler on Monday, highs in the 50s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds decrease overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees closer to town. Monday starts partly cloudy and dry, but afternoon sunshine will boost highs near 56.

Brace yourself for a big blast of colder air which arrives on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the 40s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. Upper 20s are not out of the question for a few suburban areas. There is a good chance some locations within the Tri-state could see a freeze by the middle of the week.

