Late call haunts Bengals in loss to Jets

Bengals drop stunner to last place New York
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up on the field before an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mike Hilton was flagged for a questionable hit in the final two minutes to extend a New York drive and help the Jets run out the clock in an upset of the first-place Bengals.

With the Bengals trailing by a field goal with two minutes left and trying to get the ball back with a chance to tie or win, Mike Hilton was flagged for helmet-to-helmet contact after making a stop on third and eleven. The penalty gave the Jets a first down and enabled New York to run the clock out.

“It shouldn’t have come down to those plays,” said head coach Zac Taylor when asked about multiple questionable calls. “We should have played better.”

The call is just part of the reason the Bengals lost. Jets’ backup quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns against a Bengals defense that had been ranked in the top 10 of the NFL through seven weeks.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals built a 31-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Jets rallied with 14 unanswered points and held the Bengals off for their second win of the season.

“(The Jets) were a better team today,” said quarterback Joe Burrow. “That’s all it comes down. They just beat us. We came out flat today.”

The Bengals defense gave up season highs of 511 yards and 34 points to the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense through seven weeks.

“Defensively, the tackling was as bad as it’s been in a long time,” added Taylor.

The Bengals drop to 5-3 and second place in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens.

