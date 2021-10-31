Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas

Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late Saturday night.(Source: KSLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in eastern Texas say a shooting at a Halloween party left one man dead and nine other people wounded.

Texarkana police say in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday at an event center.

It is estimated that a couple hundred people were in attendance.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The other injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

Texarkana is a city located on the border of Texas, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to...
Police identify victim in fatal East Price Hill shooting
Malik Robinson
Family of pedestrian in Bond Hill crash balks at ‘slap on the wrist’ for driver
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case
A Franklin Township officer shot and killed a dog after an attempted attack Saturday morning.
Officer shoots, kills dog in Warren County during attempted attack

Latest News

The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
2-week UN climate summit formally opens in Glasgow
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend