9-year-old brings lemonade stand to Tri-State high school to raise money for kids in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nine-year-old Payton Obert brought her lemonade stand to Seton High School on Monday as she continues to raise money for kids in need.

Since starting three years ago, Payton’s Lemonade Stand has gained a lot of attention with even more kids being inspired to host their fundraisers.

“We have kids who host lemonade stands throughout the year and we raise funds to help children facing medical, personal and economic hardships,” explains Jess Obert, Payton’s mom.

In just a few years, with the help of other kids, Payton’s Lemonade Stand has raised more than $100,000.

Most of the money is distributed through Matthew 25 Ministries and helps their charity partners.

Being able to help kids in need with her lemonade stands is something special for the 9-year-old.

“It just feels really good to do it and to know that I have done something really good, and it just helps spread the environment in God’s love,” said Payton. “I want to say thank you to everyone that’s donated and has helped us reach all of our goals that we’ve been trying to reach.”

