Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens player Malik Harrison hit by bullet during shooting in downtown Cleveland

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) is introduced onto the field prior to an...
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) is introduced onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Baltimore Ravens said a player was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday night.

According to the team, Malik Harrison was struck in the calf by a stray bullet and treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Harrison, a defensive linebacker for the Ravens, was apparently in Northeast Ohio for a gathering during the team’s bye week.

Cleveland police said officers initially responded to the shooting scene reported before 9 p.m. along Rockwell Avenue near East 12th Street.

According to the crime report from Cleveland police, Harrison was in a club when a fight broke out inside, prompting security to force everyone out.

Witnesses reported to Cleveland detectives that someone was seen running with a firearm. That’s when several gunshots were fired, according to the police report.

Four males were arrested in connection to the shooting, but police did not identify the individuals.

According to the Ravens, Harrison is expected to return to Baltimore on Monday.

Cleveland police have not released any additional details about the shooting.

The 23-year-old Columbus native played college football for the Ohio State University before being drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
Northbound Interstate 71 is closed past Wilmington Road due to a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel...
NB I-71 reopens after wrong-way fatal crash
ESPN's College GameDay will be coming to the University of Cincinnati.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to Cincinnati for Saturday’s game
Two people are seriously injured after a crash happened on Central Parkway Sunday morning.
1 adult, 1 juvenile seriously injured after crash on Central Parkway
A Franklin Township officer shot and killed a dog after an attempted attack Saturday morning.
Officer shoots, kills dog in Warren County during attempted dog attack

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
As part of the plea agreement, Cleveland Saunders was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary...
Plea agreement reached after murder conviction overturned in Mt. Healthy shooting
Eddasia Parson
Woman arrested after police chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring
The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to an...
Ohio man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material to ISIS-affiliate organization