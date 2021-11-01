Bicyclist killed in West Chester Township identified

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed on Oct. 29 in West Chester Township.

Elizabeth Hanes, 54, was riding her bike near the railroad tracks on Muhlhauser Road when she was hit by two vehicles around 5:30 a.m., according to the coroner and a township spokeswoman.

Hanes died at the scene of the crash, said the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

The coroner’s report says her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The drivers of the vehicles did stay at the scene to cooperate with police, Wilson said.

No other details have been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.