Bicyclist killed in West Chester Township identified

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a...
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in West Chester early Friday, according to a township spokeswoman.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed on Oct. 29 in West Chester Township.

Elizabeth Hanes, 54, was riding her bike near the railroad tracks on Muhlhauser Road when she was hit by two vehicles around 5:30 a.m., according to the coroner and a township spokeswoman.

Hanes died at the scene of the crash, said the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

The coroner’s report says her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The drivers of the vehicles did stay at the scene to cooperate with police, Wilson said.

No other details have been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

