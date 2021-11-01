Cincinnati health coach shares health tips after seeing an increase in clients amid the pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati health and yoga coach is sharing mental and physical health tips after seeing an increase in clients at her Kenwood office.

Emily Robinson, founder of Abide Health Coaching and Yoga Therapy on 8044 Montgomery Rd., says that she feels that the pandemic and its repercussions have played a part in people’s mental and physical health.

“I remember a statistic that was brought to my attention is that the National Eating Disorder hotline saw an increase of calls from 40 to 70% depending on the month. So, there’s not only an increase in eating disorders but this focus on self and not feeling good,” Robinson said.

She tells FOX 19 she tailored her health coaching business to focus on helping people before they get to an unhealthy stage, like an eating disorder.

Robinson works predominately with women and people dealing with body issues and in “discord or discontent” with their lives.

She also focuses on movement and nutrition rather than a diet and looks at sleep and hydration habits too.

Robinson says that there are practices people can put into place now to help get into a better mind space.

One of them is mindfulness- a small breathing practice at your desk, sitting quietly, yoga classes.

Robinson added that good sleep and increased water intake can also help.

“..also, self-talk. “if you wouldn’t say it to your child or best friend, don’t say it to yourself,” Robinson said.

