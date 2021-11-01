Contests
Cincinnati radio station begins non-stop Christmas music

The radio station began playing Christmas music on Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s that time of year again!

A Cincinnati radio station has flipped over to non-stop holiday music.

STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, started spreading the holiday cheer Monday morning.

“We believe Christmas is the most joyful time of the year,” the station says on their website. “Christmas music is one of the few types of music that is almost universal. Not everyone listens to Christian music. Nor does everyone listen to country, rock, or pop music.  However, Christmas music is different in the fact that almost everyone grew up at one time or another listening to Christmas music. It’s familiar to almost everyone. Because of that fact, when we play Christmas music on STAR 93.3, we have many new people tuning in.”

You’ll soon hear more Christmas music on radio stations throughout the Tri-State, but those normally don’t make the switch until after Thanksgiving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

