Cincinnati youth football league returns after recent shootings pause play

By Mike Schell
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A youth football league returned to the field Saturday after stopping play due to safety concerns brought on by the shootings in Cincinnati.

The West End Lil’ Senators play and practice in an area where Cincinnati police say 11 people have been shot since September.

“Scared a lot of parents and made them think twice about not only attending practice but also attending football games,” explained West End Lil’ Senators coach Rob Harris.

Those with the youth football league would like for the Cincinnati Police Department to assign officers to the area to give kids and parents peace of mind.

With CPD being down about 150 officers, the department is stretched thin.

“It’s not like we have metal detectors. We’re not checking purses,” said Cincinnati Cardinals VP Kinah Willis. “So, you have some people coming who may not be supporting kids; they’re just coming to start trouble.”

The parents say most of these kids only see police officers when something bad happens.

Having officers come around the teams would give kids a chance to have positive encounters with law enforcement, the parents say.

“It’s bigger than football,” Harris says. “It’s an opportunity to develop them and keep them off the street, and do the things that they enjoy, and they love.”

If CPD cannot assign a detail squad at the field, Harris hopes might drive by periodically to make their presence known.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

