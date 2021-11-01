Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated

By Molly Shen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wa. (KOMO) – After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated.

“I deeply regret not making the decision to get vaccinated,” Soliz said, apologizing to hospital staff.

“No one blames you or judges you,” pulmonologist Dr. James Town responded. “Everyone is just happy that you are willing to share the story, I think. And happy that you’re better.”

Soliz spent 28 days at Harborview Medical Center. He was on a ventilator and says he was hanging by a thread.

He points to social media as one of the reasons he didn’t get a COVID vaccine. He was reading about side effect claims of microchipping and questions about government approval.

He didn’t know anyone who’d gotten sick until he couldn’t breathe.

“That’s when I really knew I was in a bad situation,” Soliz said.

He says he was embarrassed when hospital staff asked him if he had been vaccinated.

“Please go get vaccinated because this virus is real. Real enough to take someone’s life, put you in the ICU,” Soliz said.

Soliz hopes his message will ease the burden on nurses and doctors.

“Never really get to see people get that much better, so it’s amazing. It makes it feel like it’s definitely all worth it, you know?” nurse Kimmy Siebens said. “We do put so much of our own heart into the care and worry.”

Soliz has since been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
Northbound Interstate 71 is closed past Wilmington Road due to a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel...
NB I-71 reopens after wrong-way fatal crash
ESPN's College GameDay will be coming to the University of Cincinnati.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to Cincinnati for Saturday’s game
Two people are seriously injured after a crash happened on Central Parkway Sunday morning.
1 adult, 1 juvenile seriously injured after crash on Central Parkway
A Franklin Township officer shot and killed a dog after an attempted attack Saturday morning.
Officer shoots, kills dog in Warren County during attempted dog attack

Latest News

After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him...
COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) is introduced onto the field prior to an...
Baltimore Ravens player Malik Harrison hit by bullet during shooting in downtown Cleveland
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks