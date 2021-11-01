Contests
Deadly crash closes section of I-71 in Warren County

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - All southbound I-71 lanes at Western Row Road/Innovation Way are closed due to a deadly crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday near the 23.6 mile marker, ODOT tweeted. That is south of Kings Island.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Northbound Interstate 71 is closed past Wilmington Road due to a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel...
In just a few years, with the help of other kids, Payton’s Lemonade Stand has raised more than...
