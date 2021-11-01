Deadly crash closes section of I-71 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - All southbound I-71 lanes at Western Row Road/Innovation Way are closed due to a deadly crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday near the 23.6 mile marker, ODOT tweeted. That is south of Kings Island.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Southbound I-71 is CLOSED at Western Row Rd./ Innovation Way (MM: 23.6), due to a crash. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8bS7im for updates. pic.twitter.com/aofjlibl4C — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) November 1, 2021

