Election Day 2021: What you need to know

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With just one day until the election, Hamilton County officials have some reminders for Election Day.

Voting by Mail:

Applications for Vote by Mail ballots were already due at the Board of Elections, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Completed vote-by-mail ballots that are returned to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Night will be included in the unofficial election night results.

All vote by mail ballots must be postmarked on or before today, Monday Nov. 1 and received by the Board of Elections no later than Nov. 12 to be included in the official results.

Early In-Person Voting:

Extended hours will be offered for voters.

The Board of Elections will be open Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election Day Voting:

Polling locations will be open Tuesday 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Board of Elections is telling all voters to be prepared by finding their polling location, reviewing the sample ballot and reviewing the list of acceptable forms of ID.

Poll workers are still needed.

Workers are paid $181.50.

Interested? Call 513-632-7000 or get information online.

For any other information or questions, visit the Board of Election website.

