‘Extreme staff shortages’ close Busken Bakery in Hyde Park on Mondays

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Extreme staffing shortages prompted Busken Bakery in Hyde Park to close on Mondays through the end of the year, the company announced on Facebook.

Staffing is an issue at both Busken’s bakery stores and its manufacturing facility.

The Hyde Park store, located on Madison Road, will open Mondays the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

All Busken locations already are closed Sundays so workers can be with family.

“We know in our hearts that eventually the employment crisis that we are experiencing will pass. We thank you for your continued patronage and look forward to serving each of you this holiday season. Wishing the best to you and your families, Brian & Dan Busken.”

To Our Dear Busken Customers, Our grandfather Joe Busken Sr. opened the Hyde Park Busken Bakery in 1963. He had been...

Posted by Busken Bakery on Saturday, October 30, 2021

