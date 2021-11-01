Families gather to call for pedestrian safety improvements in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Avondale families and residents are coming together with the hope of preventing future pedestrian-involved crashes on what they say is a dangerous stretch of road.

On Vine Street Monday, people gathered along the street urging drivers to be cautious and slow down.

Pedestrian safety on Vine Street has become a personal issue for one grandmother.

Belinda Lattimore’s 7-year-old granddaughter, Sharesse Lattimore, died after being hit by a car on March 30 at Vine and Ehrman Street.

Sharesse’s babysitter, Mesha Smith, left her unattended to get into a vehicle on the other side of the road, according to prosecutors. Sharesse ran across Vine Street after her babysitter, which is when she was hit.

“They be driving so fast,” said Belinda. “You know, what happened to my granddaughter could happen to anyone.”

The driver that hit Sharesse was not arrested, but the 7-year-old’s babysitter was, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

These pedestrian-involved crashes are unavoidable if nothing changes, Belinda says.

“It’s important that we get a spotlight out there or something to help stop these people from driving so fast. Speed bumps, anything,” Belinda said.

Sharesse is not the only person who died after being hit by a vehicle in the area.

Stephen Gentry, 68, was hit on June 6 in the 3400 block of Vine Street, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman said at the time.

Gentry died in the hospital a month after the crash.

Nearby residents say a few years back a young girl named Chryshia Gentry was crossing Whoppler Street when she was hit. She survived but had to undergo two surgeries.

Belinda said changes need to be made immediately to improve the safety of pedestrians.

