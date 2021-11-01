Fountain Square ice rink, bumper cars opens Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready to lace up your skates! The UC Health Ice Rink returned to Fountain Square Monday, Nov. 1.

Assembly of the rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, began on Oct. 19.

Does it seem a little early for the Fountain Square Ice Skate Rink to go up? Assembly started today ❄❄❄ Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

A Nov. 6 opening celebration is planned and will coincide with the arrival of Cincinnati’s holiday tree.

Bumper cars will also be back again this year.

3CDC officials say the rink will be the only one in the Tri-State offering bumper cars on ice this fall and winter. Bumper car riders must be at least five years old, at least 42″ tall, and under 300 pounds.

Like last year, the ice rink will have COVID-19 procedures in place, including a timed reservation system.

New for this year is the full-service Container Bar at Fountain Square. The Container Bar is open daily and operates during ice rink hours.

Hours, schedules, reservations and prices are available online.

