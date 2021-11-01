Help celebrate Fiona’s 5th birthday and you could win a priceless hippo table

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo is giving you the chance to not only help celebrate Fiona’s birthday but also win some fabulous prizes.

Everyone’s favorite hippo will be 5 on Jan. 24.

For a $5 birthday gift, you can attend Fiona’s 5th virtual birthday bash and be eligible to win renowned-artist Mark Stoddart’s world-famous hippo table and an original kiss painting by Fiona.

“Fiona has fans all over the world, and we want to open her party up to everyone,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Plus, planning an outdoor celebration in January is risky! A virtual celebration is the perfect way to include everyone.”

A $20 birthday gift includes an invitation to the party and five chances to win the grand prize.

The zoo said all proceeds from the birthday celebration will support the zoo and Rare Gem Talent School, an organization for children with dyslexia based in Fiona’s native land.

All birthday gifts for “Fiona, Table for 5″ must be purchased by Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Drawing for the table will be held on Fiona’s Birthday, Jan. 24, 2022, and the winner will be announced during her virtual birthday celebration.

