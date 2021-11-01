Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool can be accomplished in a day.

The trial that begins Monday is expected to last two to three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
A Franklin Township officer shot and killed a dog after an attempted attack Saturday morning.
Officer shoots, kills dog in Warren County during attempted dog attack
Two people are seriously injured after a crash happened on Central Parkway Sunday morning.
1 adult, 1 juvenile seriously injured after crash on Central Parkway
ESPN's College GameDay will be coming to the University of Cincinnati.
ESPN’s College GameDay to come to Cincinnati for the first time
A woman is dead, and a man is hurt in a shooting in East Price Hill overnight, according to...
Police identify victim in fatal East Price Hill shooting

Latest News

Northbound Interstate 71 is closed past Wilmington Road due to a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel...
NB I-71 reopens after wrong-way fatal crash
Effective Monday, masks are no longer mandatory students and staff at Lakota Local Schools...
Masks no longer required at Lakota schools
A medical helicopter flew a juvenile to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital from a crash in...
Juvenile flown to Children’s Hospital, 2 adults hospitalized in Aurora crash
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years