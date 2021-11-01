Contests
Jury convicts Sharonville father accused of murdering of infant son

A jury convicted Joshua Mounts of murder Monday. He was accused of killing his infant son.
A jury convicted Joshua Mounts of murder Monday. He was accused of killing his infant son.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A jury convicted a Sharonville father Monday on a murder charge after he was accused of killing his 7-month-old son.

Joshua Mounts was caring for his son, Jayce, when the baby suffered a skull fracture due to blunt force trauma to his head, Sharonville police announced at the time.

Mounts called 911 and said the boy was not breathing.

The death of Joshua Mounts's infant son was ruled a homicide.
The death of Joshua Mounts's infant son was ruled a homicide.(WXIX)

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known the infant was abused. Jayce’s mother said she was not home at the time of the incident. A toxicology report and ensuing investigation led to the father.

Jayce died from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Mounts is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.

