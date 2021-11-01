Juvenile flown to Children’s Hospital, 2 adults hospitalized in Aurora crash

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A medical helicopter flew a juvenile to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital from a crash in southeastern Indiana early Monday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

Two adults also were hurt in the collision on westbound U.S. 50 near Marsh Road in Aurora about 5 a.m

The adults were driven in ambulances to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg with non-life threatening injuries, dispatchers say.

The child’s injuries are believed to be critical, they said.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 50 were closed for about an hour. They have since reopened.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

