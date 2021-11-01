Kings Island lawsuit: Woman suffered stroke after riding roller coaster

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s owner Cedar Fair faces a negligence lawsuit over one of its wooden roller coasters, Adventure Express.

Darian Young of Muncie, Indiana claims she suffered injuries that resulted in a debilitating stroke after she rode the 3,000-foot-long ride at the amusement park in Mason in October 2019.

Young is represented by Colleen Hegge of Union, Kentucky, and Timothy Rowe in Indianapolis.

Hegge has a history of success in lawsuits over Kings Island’s rides, according to Warren County court records.

She represented about a half dozen people who sued after they were hurt in an incident on another wooden coaster at Kings Island, Son of Beast, in 2006. A faulty support on the roller coaster jolted the ride.

Son of Beast permanently closed in June 2009 after another complaint.

The lawsuit about Adventure Express was filed in late September in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Cedar Fair’s attorneys filed court documents over the weekend requesting to move the case out of Warren County and into federal court in downtown Cincinnati.

Hegge declined to comment Monday morning, saying it was too soon in the process.

FOX19 NOW has a request into Cedar Fair’s attorneys for comment.

A spokesperson for Kings Island declined comment saying it is their policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Adventure Express opened at Kings Island in 1991 and celebrated its 30th anniversary this spring.

The ride is 63 feet high, runs 35mph, and lasts two minutes, according to Kings Island’s website.

The coaster is described as a high-speed wood and steel roller coaster with a combination of banked turns and tunnels:

“As the train leaves the rainforest, a quick turn sends passengers into an old, boarded-up mine shaft. The train exits the tunnel only to enter another, narrowly escaping before being hoisted up the ride’s first lift hill where the train tiptoes its way over the track’s decrepit rickety structure then dives 60 feet below where passengers find themselves spinning through a helix of ruins. Riders next experience another tunnel, beginning a 40-foot climb up the second lift. The walls of this enclosed lift are lined with drummers and a giant figure holding a cauldron of molten lava is directly ahead. As the train avoids the lava, it’s hurled into a dark cave that leads riders back to civilization.”

