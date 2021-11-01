NASCAR driver Joey Logano gives video message to third-grader with Leukemia

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -NASCAR driver Joey Logano gave a video message of encouragement to a Dennis Elementary student diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, ALL.

Logano created the video message for third-grader Keegan Atkins, who returned to school last week after receiving six weeks of treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

School officials say that this is Atkins’ fourth bout with cancer since he was diagnosed when he was 21 months old in 2014.

The school reached out to the representatives of the Joey Logano Foundation after learning that Atkins is an avid NASCAR fan, more specifically a Joey Logano fan.

While Atkins was at the hospital, several classmates made cards and sent videos wishing him well.

School officials say that Atkins was the first recipient of Clearcreek Elementary’s Positive Panther Award in 2018, meaning that he has demonstrated acts of kindness, care, patience, and respect for others.

“From the start, the support for Keegan has been beyond amazing,” Keegan’s mother Ann Atkins said.

