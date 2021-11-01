NB I-71 reopens after wrong-way fatal crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again past Wilmington Road after a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel spill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the incident at 12:43 a.m. Monday. All northbound lanes were shut down until 5:09 a.m.

State troopers said in a news release alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

All lanes of 71 NB NOW OPEN after an earlier crash between Wilmington Rd. and OH-73. Still seeing a heavy back up in the area. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/39AJDOPtq0 — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) November 1, 2021

It happened when a 2020 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with a 2020 International semi tractor-trailer, according to the news release.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

The semi driver, Anthony Sisk, 51, of Hanceville, AL, was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

An OSP dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW the SUV was reported to be driving southbound in the northbound lanes for some six miles before colliding with the semi.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Warren District Fire/EMS, Wilmington Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

Officials also say one driver was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, but their condition is unavailable. Right now police don’t know if alcohol or drugs is playing a factor @FOX19 https://t.co/fGGuHo3SKl — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 1, 2021

You're looking at a 10-mile backup right now NB I-71 as Warren Co turns into Clinton Co, @LaurenMinorWXIX

Here's her detour: pic.twitter.com/Glo3i89cIJ — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 1, 2021

