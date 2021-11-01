Contests
NB I-71 reopens after wrong-way fatal crash

Northbound Interstate 71 is closed past Wilmington Road due to a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel spill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(ODOT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again past Wilmington Road after a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel spill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the incident at 12:43 a.m. Monday. All northbound lanes were shut down until 5:09 a.m.

State troopers said in a news release alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

It happened when a 2020 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with a 2020 International semi tractor-trailer, according to the news release.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

The semi driver, Anthony Sisk, 51, of Hanceville, AL, was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

An OSP dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW the SUV was reported to be driving southbound in the northbound lanes for some six miles before colliding with the semi.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Warren District Fire/EMS, Wilmington Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

