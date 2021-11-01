New Kentucky hospitalization data show ‘critical’ need for boosters, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A growing share of Kentucky’s COVID-19 hospitalizations comprise fully vaccinated people, demonstrating the waning effect of the vaccines against symptomatic cases of the virus over time.

Kentucky hospitals recently released what Gov. Andy Beshear described on Monday as a “clump” of data showcasing the trendline in vaccine efficacy since the vaccines became widely available in the first months of 2021.

In May, according to the data, fully vaccinated Kentuckians comprised around 5 percent of cases and Hospitalizations.

In October, the figures had jumped to around 22 percent of cases and 25 percent of hospitalizations. [See line graph below]

“I think when you look at this growth the only natural explanation is the immunity lessens over time,” Beshear said. “[...]If you look at how protected you were then, you are not that well protected now.”

Percent of hospitalized COVID-19 cases that are fully vaccinated by month in Kentucky. (Kentucky Department of Public Health)

The governor maintains boosters have the potential to return immunity back to what it was in May even with the delta variant.

“This isn’t bad news,” he said. “The vaccines work. You just need a booster for the vaccines to continue to work as we need them to.”

Beshear claims more than 80 percent of people are eligible for booster shots right now.

Per the CDC, those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for a booster shot six months after the second dose if they are:

65 or older;

18 or older and live in a long-term care setting;

18 or older and have an underlying medical condition; and

18 or older and work or live in a high-risk setting.

All those who got the J&J vaccine are eligible for a booster at least two months after the first dose if they are 18 or older.

“We have seen how close to back to normal our country can be right after vaccinations, and this helps us get back there,” Beshear said of the booster shots. “It even helps protect those who have not gotten vaccinated.”

Kentucky vaccination numbers as of Nov. 1, 2021 (Kentucky Department of Public Health)

Overall, cases of COVID-19 continue to fall in Kentucky, though last week’s decrease was smaller than in weeks past. It’s something Beshear says he is keeping an eye on.

Hospitalization numbers also continue to fall. Total hospitalizations are down 10 percent from last week, and more ICU beds are currently available (203) than have been during the delta-fueled surge.

