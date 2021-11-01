Ohio man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material to ISIS-affiliate organization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio man pleaded guilty Friday to attempting to provide material to an Islamic State Group affiliate.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Naser Almadaoji, 22, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2018, by the FBI in Columbus at the John Glenn International Airport after attempting to leave for Astana, Kazakhstan, where he planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan to join and receive military training from an ISIS affiliate organization.

DOJ officials say Almadaoji told someone whom he believed to be an ISIS supporter that he wanted, “weapons experts training, planning and executing, hit and run, capturing high-value targets, ways to break into homes, and avoiding security guards. That type of training.”

Almadaoji then tried to join a terrorist group in Egypt and Jordan but was unsuccessful, according to the DOJ.

He also told an ISIS supporter online about his plan to start a conflict in the U.S. between the federal government and the anti-government militias, and then the DOJ says Almadaoji asked the person online how to make a car bomb.

“This is now the second person from the Dayton area held accountable in recent times for trying to join ISIS,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said. “Whatever grievances might exist with our government, our country, or our way of life, violence is not the answer. Providing material support in whatever form – personnel, services, funding, or otherwise – to designated foreign terrorist groups simply begets more terror, and every effort will be made to hold accountable those who provide such support.”

The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. The DOJ says he will be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2022. Almadaoji faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

