Plea agreement reached after murder conviction overturned in Mt. Healthy shooting

As part of the plea agreement, Cleveland Saunders was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary...
As part of the plea agreement, Cleveland Saunders was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement made in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting.

Cleveland Saunders’ plea came after he won an appeal to overturn his murder conviction, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Saunders was convicted in 2019 for the shooting death of 24-year-old Jaron Steele in Mt. Healthy and sentenced to 19-and-a-half years to life.

He appealed the conviction because during the trial prosecutors dismissed a potential juror because of her race. The court of appeals sided with Saunders and ordered a retrial.

Yvette Talbert, Steele’s mother, told FOX19 NOW last week she heard a plea agreement was possible. She said the agreement does not sit right with her.

“It’s so not right, and so unfair to my son, for Jaron Steele. It’s not fair,” she said. “My son doesn’t get a do-over. My son can’t get an appeal. He can’t get a second chance.”

