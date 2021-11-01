Woman arrested after police chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police arrested a woman after she stole a car and led officers on a chase Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a vehicle that was reported stolen traveling on Pfeiffer Road and then southbound on Reed Hartman Highway around 12:45 p.m.

Officers then said they located the vehicle entering the parking lot of 4154 Hunt Road and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away.

Officers briefly gave chase then discontinued due to heavy congestion and then briefly lost sight of the vehicle, the department said.

A short time later, the vehicle began to exit the lot while a Blue Ash Police Officer approached the driveway.

According to the department, while attempting to flee, the driver of the stolen 2010 Toyota Camry struck the front end of the Blue Ash Police patrol vehicle.

Blue Ash police said the vehicle then fled southbound on Plainfield Road at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle until losing sight of it near Sycamore and Blue Ash Roads in Sycamore Township.

Several witnesses alerted police that the suspects abandoned the stolen car near the intersection of Sycamore Road and Vorhees Avenue.

The three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, police said.

With the assistance of witnesses and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies, all three suspects were located and detained.

Blue Ash Police charged 21-year-old Eddasia Parson with receiving stolen property and felony failure to comply.

She has been booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that the keyfob was left in the vehicle.

Blue Ash Police are reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and take the keyfob with them.

They said the evidence indicates the individuals involved in this incident are associated with the recent group of individuals responsible for a large number of stolen cars throughout the Tri-State area.

There were no injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

