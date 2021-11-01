Contests
Wrong way fatal crash closes NB I-71 in Clinton County

One person is dead in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 71 in Clinton County, according to the...
One person is dead in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 71 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is closed past Wilmington Road due to a wrong way fatal crash and fuel spill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the incident at 12:43 a.m. Monday.

A sport utility vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lane for some six miles before colliding head-on into a semi tractor-trailer, an OSP dispatcher said.

One driver was pronunced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington. His condition was not immediately available.

OSP is not identifying the vehicle of the driver who died until next of kin is notified, the dispatcher said.

The highway is expected to remain shut down unti the fuel spill is cleaned up.

A Hazmat crew and the Ohio Department of Highway Patrol are on scene assisting OSP.

