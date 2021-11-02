Death investigation underway after body found near McMicken Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Clifton Heights University Heights in Fairview (CUF) area earlier Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The body was found near Enslin Street and McMicken Avenue.

The death is considered “suspicious,” the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office tells FOX19 NOW.

The Criminal Investigation Section and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

No other information has been released.

