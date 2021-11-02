Contests
FirstEnergy customers awarded $306 million for being overcharged

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission ruled that FirstEnergy must refund its customers $306 because the company overcharged them from 2017 to 2019.

Residential customers will receive a $26.91 lump sum refund within 30 days of the deal’s final approval. They’ll then receive small monthly credits on each bill over the next four years. In total, the average customer will get $85.71 back from the company between now and 2025.

Non-residential customers will receive $2.68 per mega Watt hour used in the 2017-2019 time period.

The settlement involves profits cases under a 2008 utility ratemaking law known as Senate Bill 221, which requires refunds of charges for “significantly excessive” utility profits. Previously the most any electric utility was required to refund to consumers for “significantly excessive” profits was $43 million from AEP about a decade ago. The 2008 law limits electric utility refunds to “significantly excessive” profits and allows electric utilities to keep excessive profits.

