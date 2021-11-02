Free winter running program coming to Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Cross country and track coaches in Hamilton are reaching out to offer a free winter running program for 7th through 12th-grade students in Hamilton City Schools.

The program started three years ago with a goal to try to give kids a chance to be part of a team with no fees or meets.

“The fact that winter running involves seventh through 12th graders, then we also get kids that, they’ve been running for a while, maybe, they have the ability to also mentor the younger kids or the kids that are just starting the program,” Winter Running Club Coach Doreen Barrow said.

Coaches leading the program emphasize that the pay-to-play fee and other requirements of organized sports often keep many kids from joining a team.

The winter running program started this month and it goes right up until track season in February. It’s free to anyone willing to show up to do the work and it is led by volunteer coaches.

Thirty-three kids are signed up to run outside every Monday and Thursday that school is in session.

Barrow said she grew up in a rough area and the fact that a coach reached out encouraging her to run inspired her to become a mentor through this winter running club program.

“That was life-changing for me, so now I get to coach that age group, 7th and 8th grade in cross country. Every kid I see I just want to say, come run with us, come run with us, it’ll change your life. Being a part of a team is, I think, amazing for every kid, regardless of their ability,” Barrow said.

Several local companies have stepped up to provide shirts for the group.

The kids pay for them upfront and then receive $1 back each time they show up until the shirt is free.

The club also has quite a few door prizes donated to raffle out to those who show up.

This year, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is paying for the club to run the Flying Pig (5 and 10K) virtually.

They are training together all winter with the race set for Feb. 19.

The Flying Pig is bringing a Finish Swine and mascot to cheer on the kids as they finish at Wilson Middle School in Hamilton.

Everyone will receive a Flying Pig shirt and those that finish will receive a medal.

