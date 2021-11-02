Freeze Warning tonight thru early Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will dawn mostly cloudy and chilly with only a few pockets of frost in the area.

The greatest chance of frost Tuesday morning will be in northwestern Butler County.

Morning lows will fall into the mid-30s. The daytime high will only reach 48 degrees.

A killing frost in most parts of the Tri-State is likely any or all mornings from Wednesday into Monday next week.

A Freeze Warning already is in effect midnight Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.

Above- ground pipes also should be covered to protect them from freezing.

