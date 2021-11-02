Hamilton County Public Health receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

CINCINNATI (WXIX/AP) - Hamilton County Public Health said 1,200 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine have arrived.

The vaccines will be for children ages 5 to 11.

Hamilton County Public Health Public Information Officer Mike Samet said the doses received will be for their vaccine clinics.

Once approved, pediatricians, school clinics, some retail clinics, public health, etc., will be providing shots, he said.

Vaccine clinic listings are provided on their website.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off before vaccinations can begin in that age group.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Tuesday to discuss if all school-age kids should be able get the pediatric vaccine.

Depending on the decision, shots could begin this week, as Pfizer already is packing and shipping the first orders, millions of doses, to states and pharmacies to be ready.

