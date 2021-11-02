Contests
Indiana man sentenced for killing son’s friend at graduation party

William Baker
William Baker(Deaborn County Jail)
By Kim Schupp and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DILSBORO, Ind. (WXIX) - A southeastern Indiana man was sentenced for the shooting death of his son’s friend at their high school graduation party.

William Baker, 48, of Dillsboro, was charged with murder last year for the shooting death of Paycin Kritlow of South Dearborn.

Court records show that Baker entered a guilty plea on June 10.

He was sentenced to 55 years in prison. According to court documents, he will get credit for a total of 613 days served.

The shooting happened during a graduation party at Baker’s home for his son, Tyler, in the early morning hours of July 19, 2020, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Kritlow was one of Tyler’s friends and one of the party guests.

The teens had just received their high school diploma hours earlier, on July 18, 2020.

According to Prosecutor Deddens, Baker told police his 17-year-old daughter told him she had been raped and she pointed out Kritlow as the person that did it.

He told police got his rifle out of his gun cabinet, to the gun cabinet, walked outside, located the man his daughter identified, aimed and shot him, the prosecutor said.

Dearborn County deputies found Kritlow lying in the driveway of the home and saw a large, open wound to his neck from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police interviewed Baker’s daughter, but she told them at no time did she tell her father she had been sexually assaulted, according to Deddens.

The girl also told authorities she was unaware of any other person present at the party who made any such statements.

Baker has been held at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

