Kenton County School District changes mask policy

All staff who work directly with students in grades 7-12 or work in a facility where everyone...
All staff who work directly with students in grades 7-12 or work in a facility where everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine will have the option of wearing a mask.(KTUU)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Starting Wednesday, all students in grades 7-12 in the Kenton County School District will have the choice of whether or not to wear a mask.

In an email to parents, the principal of Dixie Heights High School Nate Niemi said the school board approved an updated plan regarding masks in schools.

All staff who work directly with students in grades 7-12 or work in a facility where everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine will have the option of wearing a mask.

On Nov. 22, all individuals in the Kenton County School District will have the option of whether or not to wear a mask.

The email says the date was chosen in order to allow children ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated.

Lakota Local Schools, the Reading Community City School District, Middletown City Schools and Hamilton City Schools have all changed their masking policies to “strongly recommended”.

All of the school districts pointed out that masks are still required on buses per federal guidance.

