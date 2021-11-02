Lawrenceburg police need help locating owners of recovered guitars

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - The Lawrenceburg Police Department is asking for help locating the owners of guitars that were recovered from an undisclosed location last year.

The department said the guitars were recovered from an area within the City of Lawrenceburg.

Police say they’ve searched through personal records for claims of missing or stolen guitars, but haven’t found a match.

“If there is someone who believes that is their guitar they will have to describe the other guitars for us to release all of them to that person,” Lawrenceburg police said.

People are encouraging anyone to call 812-537-2284 and leave a message for the evidence clerk if they believe the guitars may be theirs.

