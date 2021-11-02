Contests
Lawrenceburg police need help locating owners of recovered guitars

Police say they recovered multiple guitars from an area within the City of Lawrenceburg.
Police say they recovered multiple guitars from an area within the City of Lawrenceburg.(Lawrenceburg Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - The Lawrenceburg Police Department is asking for help locating the owners of guitars that were recovered from an undisclosed location last year.

The department said the guitars were recovered from an area within the City of Lawrenceburg.

Police say they’ve searched through personal records for claims of missing or stolen guitars, but haven’t found a match.

“If there is someone who believes that is their guitar they will have to describe the other guitars for us to release all of them to that person,” Lawrenceburg police said.

We recovered multiple guitars from an area within the City of Lawrenceburg over a year ago. We can’t find any reports...

Posted by Lawrenceburg Police Department - Indiana on Monday, November 1, 2021

People are encouraging anyone to call 812-537-2284 and leave a message for the evidence clerk if they believe the guitars may be theirs.

