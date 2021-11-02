Contests
More than 377K Ohioans vote early

More than 377,000 voters cast absentee ballots or voted early statewide ahead of Election Day in Ohio, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 377,000 Ohioans cast absentee ballots or voted early statewide ahead of Election Day, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

A total of 377,399 early votes and absentee ballots statewide were recorded as of 2 p.m. Monday, he announced Monday night.

Of those, 172,886 cast their ballot early in-person.

Total absentee and early in-person ballots cast are 17.8% (57,100) more than at the same point in November 2019.

All absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 1 or delivered to the voter’s respective county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday.

All absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by the close of polls on Nov. 2 will be included in the unofficial vote totals released on election night.

Outstanding ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 1 and received by the county board of elections within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results that are released upon the conclusion of the official canvass.

Every properly cast ballot will be counted, LaRose pledges.

He said Ohio voters have more hours for early in-person voting than voters in 43 other states.

“We are one of 20 states that offers voting on Saturdays and one of just five states that allow for voting on a Sunday,” he said in a news release Monday night.

“Ohioans trust their elections because we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. There is no such thing as an ‘off-year’ election and voters have been proving that by coming out and making their voices heard in this important election over the past four weeks. Election Day is here and once again Ohio is ready.”

