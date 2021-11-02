Ohio GOP lawmakers introduce Texas-style abortion ban

Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would ban all abortions in the state -- going further than the Texas law currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ohio House Bill 480 is based on a Texas law, which has sharply curtailed abortions in that state by banning abortions after cardiac activity can be detected -- normally around six weeks.

Like the Texas law, HB 480, which was sponsored by Republican State Reps. Jena Powell, OH-80, and Thomas Hall, OH-53, would allow “any person” to file a civil lawsuit seeking $10,000 or more against anyone in Ohio who performs or induces an abortion or “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion for a woman who the person knows to be pregnant, including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise.”

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio said that although abortion is still legal in the state, it could be completely banned in the state by July “if all dominos fall in [the] wrong direction.”

“Every pro-choice Ohioan must register and vote,” wrote Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL. “We have to have a pro-actively pro-choice governor in Ohio because we cannot rely on the U.S. Supreme Court, which is now packed by Trump–picked appointees.”

