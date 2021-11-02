Outside looking in: UC left out of CFB Playoff top 4

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0) would be left out of the College Football Playoff if the season ended today.

UC is ranked No. 6 in Tuesday’s official Playoff Committee rankings, the first of the 2021 college football seasons.

CFP Rankings:

No. 1 - Georgia (8-0)

No. 2 - Alabama (7-1)

No. 3 - Michigan State (8-0)

No. 4 - Oregon (7-1)

No. 5 - Ohio State (7-1)

No. 6 - Cincinnati (8-0)

When asked about UC’s ranking, CFP Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta said aside from the win at No. 10 Notre Dame, the Bearcats have failed to impress.

“The committee has great respect for Cincinnati. The win at Notre Dame is clearly a really impressive win, when you look at their schedule after that or who they played after that, who else did they beat? The committee has been watching games all year and most recently in the last two weeks.

“A 2-6 Navy team and then a 1-7 Tulane team with a freshman quarterback starting, so very impressive win against Notre Dame, a lot of respect, but looking at the whole picture, we believe sixth is the right place for Cincinnati.”

The ranking is sure to rile Bearcat fans, who had been hoping for a top-4 placement.

UC is ranked second in the most recent AP poll, which surveys sports writers and does not bear in who makes the playoff.

Only once in the College Football Playoff’s eight years have the initial rankings mirrored the final playoff teams. In 2020, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson went wire-to-wire.

The initial rankings do matter, though. Teams above UC have chances to solidify their playoff paths. Conversely, the Bearcats’ best win—at Notre Dame in September—is already in the rearview.

SMU’s loss to Houston last weekend was another rough blow for UC, which had hoped a late-November showdown of two undefeateds would pad a resume arguably overreliant on lower-tier Group of 5 wins.

Bearcats Head Football Coach Luke Fickell said in his Tuesday media briefing he didn’t put much stock in the rankings.

“I don’t know that it means a whole lot,” he said. “And I know it doesn’t the fans I know it does to the outside things. I’m not, I’m not denying that fact that if you weren’t in the in the mix, then you know you wouldn’t care either. Right. But the idea that it has some bearing on how we go about our business. It doesn’t and you know but can’t control and say okay, that’s they’re not gonna they didn’t call me and asked me to say Hey, you should we should do this show tonight. You know, we just want to get your opinion. So no, they didn’t ask.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.