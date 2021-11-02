Police investigate possible threat at polling place after woman says person pointed gun at her
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a possible threat made outside a polling place in North Fairmount.
It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at 1769 Carll Street which is listed as a polling location by the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
According to the police report, the victim says someone drove past her in a black pickup truck and yelled an obscenity directed at democrats, and then pointed a firearm at her.
The suspect then continued eastbound on Carll Street.
Police have not released any further details.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.